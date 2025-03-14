en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cube Poster Lyrics - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Lyric Videos
Cube
Spin
Outline
Shape
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Cube Poster Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
16exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
2fonts
Set your lyrics free with a Cube Poster Lyrics that breathes life into your music. Let the rhythm of your song guide bold typography around a mesmerizing 3D cube, captivating fans in a dance of words and wonder. With options to customize text, colors, and branding, your track will echo across the echo chambers of social media. Spark sing-alongs and shares with a visual celebration of your music.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (10)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Original
Edit
Toxic
Toxic
Edit
Hot
Hot
Edit
White Cube
White Cube
Edit
Cold
Cold
Edit
Black Cube Perspective
Black Cube Perspective
Edit
Black Cube
Black Cube
Edit
Perspective
Perspective
Edit
Black Theme
Black Theme
Edit
Barbie
Barbie
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us