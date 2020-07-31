Digital Block - Glitch Logo

Give your brand a sharp, digital edge with a minimalist glitch logo reveal or bold title. This single-scene intro centers your logo or text against a dark, moody backdrop, enhanced by crisp glitch artifacts, a dotted progress line, and a smooth type-on build. Easily switch between logo or headline, adjust colors, and add a tinted image background with vignette for extra depth. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick title cards across platforms and aspect ratios. Clean, fast, and unmistakably modern—ideal for tech, design, and content creators who want impact in seconds.