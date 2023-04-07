Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital Block - Glitch Logo - Post - Original - Poster image

Digital Block - Glitch Logo - Post

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Glitch
146exports
rating
Give your brand a sharp, digital edge with a minimalist glitch logo reveal or bold title. This single-scene intro centers your logo or text against a dark, moody backdrop, enhanced by crisp glitch artifacts, a dotted progress line, and a smooth type-on build. Easily switch between logo or headline, adjust colors, and add a tinted image background with vignette for extra depth. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick title cards across platforms and aspect ratios. Clean, fast, and unmistakably modern—ideal for tech, design, and content creators who want impact in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us