Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital Lights Presentation - Square - Original - Poster image

Digital Lights Presentation - Square

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Digital
Presentation
Corporate
Grid lines
579exports
rating
Showcase your story with a sleek, hi‑tech slideshow built for corporate presentations and promos. Digital grid backgrounds, glass cards, and clean typography keep your message front and center while seamless slide-ins guide viewers through each scene. Drop in your images or clips, edit headlines and body text, and finish with a branded outro featuring your logo or name. Designed for modern businesses, agencies, and tech brands, this template delivers clarity, polish, and flexibility across channels.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us