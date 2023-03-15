Digital Lights Presentation - Vertical
01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3Kexports
Showcase your story with a sleek, hi‑tech slideshow built for corporate presentations and promos. Digital grid backgrounds, glass cards, and clean typography keep your message front and center while seamless slide-ins guide viewers through each scene. Drop in your images or clips, edit headlines and body text, and finish with a branded outro featuring your logo or name. Designed for modern businesses, agencies, and tech brands, this template delivers clarity, polish, and flexibility across channels.
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