Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digital Lower Thirds - Original - Poster image

Digital Lower Thirds

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Digital
HUD
Technology
Outline reveal
1.7Kexports
rating
Give your videos a sleek, high-tech edge with cyber HUD lower thirds. This transparent overlay pack features glowing interface lines, hex accents, and a structured digital banner that frames your titles with precision. Customize fonts, colors, and entry direction in seconds to match your brand. Ideal for tech content, tutorials, livestreams, and YouTube. Clean motion, crisp readability, and a modern look ensure your information pops without clutter. Drop these overlays on any footage to add polish and professionalism instantly.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Promo Videos
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Audio Waveform
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Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
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Extension for Adobe
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