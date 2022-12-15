Digital Lower Thirds

Give your videos a sleek, high-tech edge with cyber HUD lower thirds. This transparent overlay pack features glowing interface lines, hex accents, and a structured digital banner that frames your titles with precision. Customize fonts, colors, and entry direction in seconds to match your brand. Ideal for tech content, tutorials, livestreams, and YouTube. Clean motion, crisp readability, and a modern look ensure your information pops without clutter. Drop these overlays on any footage to add polish and professionalism instantly.