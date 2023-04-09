Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Doodle Openers - Square - Original - Poster image

Doodle Openers - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Hand-drawn
Intro
Motion title
Line art
Crumpled paper
124exports
rating
Bring a playful, hand-drawn vibe to your videos with Doodle Openers - Square. This versatile 5‑in‑1 opener pairs sketched doodles with a crumpled paper backdrop for a charming, line‑art aesthetic. Build a bold center headline, then finish with a neat logo or text outro. Tweak fonts, colors, and theme to suit your brand while keeping the clean, monochrome look. Ideal for intros, outros, and motion titles across social, YouTube, and promos. Fast, fun, and easy to personalize—make your message pop with doodle energy.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us