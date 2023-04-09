Bring a playful, hand-drawn vibe to your videos with Doodle Openers - Vertical. This versatile 5‑in‑1 opener pairs sketched doodles with a crumpled paper backdrop for a charming, line‑art aesthetic. Build a bold center headline, then finish with a neat logo or text outro. Tweak fonts, colors, and theme to suit your brand while keeping the clean, monochrome look. Ideal for intros, outros, and motion titles across social, YouTube, and promos. Fast, fun, and easy to personalize—make your message pop with doodle energy.