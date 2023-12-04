Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Pop Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Pop Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Bold
Kinetic typography
30Kexports
rating
Bring your track to life with a vibrant kinetic lyric video. This design features bold typography, energetic motion, and smooth gradient backdrops for a modern, eye‑catching look. Simply add your song and lyrics to generate synchronized captions with dynamic styles like filled or outlined text, shadows, and skew effects. Customize fonts, colors, and background bands to match your aesthetic, and drop in your logo for on-brand delivery. Designed to fit multiple formats, it’s ideal for releases, teasers, and social posts. Fast, punchy, and polished—your lyrics never looked this good.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us