Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Ink Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Echoed Ink Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Grunge
Music
Paint splash
7exports
rating
Bring your lyrics to life with a moody, ink‑driven look. This lyric video template blends kinetic typography with flowing ink textures, monochrome styling, and subtle film grain for a gritty, grunge aesthetic. Easily import subtitles, fine‑tune line breaks by word or character, and adjust font size and leading for perfect readability. Toggle a mirrored ink effect, refine background tones, and brand with your own logo and colors. Variable duration adapts to your track, making it ideal for releases, teasers, and social posts. A polished, atmospheric way to showcase any song.
Harchenko profile image
Harchenko
