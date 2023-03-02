Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Brush Travel Slideshow - Post - Original - Poster image

Elegant Brush Travel Slideshow - Post

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 5 videos · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
Promo
911exports
rating
Craft a refined slideshow that blends elegant typography with expressive brush-stroke transitions. This versatile design pairs frosted glass text panels, tasteful light leaks, and smooth blur reveals for a cinematic yet minimal look. Easily customize images and headlines to showcase travel moments, product highlights, events, or services. With clean two-column layouts and seamless scene-to-scene flow, your story stays clear and engaging across formats. Perfect for promotions or memory reels when you want sophistication with an artistic edge.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us