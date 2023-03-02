Elegant Brush Travel Slideshow - Post
00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 5 videos · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
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Craft a refined slideshow that blends elegant typography with expressive brush-stroke transitions. This versatile design pairs frosted glass text panels, tasteful light leaks, and smooth blur reveals for a cinematic yet minimal look. Easily customize images and headlines to showcase travel moments, product highlights, events, or services. With clean two-column layouts and seamless scene-to-scene flow, your story stays clear and engaging across formats. Perfect for promotions or memory reels when you want sophistication with an artistic edge.
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