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Elegant Corporate Presentation - Original - Poster image

Elegant Corporate Presentation

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Slideshow
Presentation
Elegant
Corporate
1.6Kexports
rating
Present your brand with clarity and style. This minimalist corporate slideshow features two-column layouts, bold headlines, section numerals, and concise body copy across multiple scenes, finishing with a clean logo outro. Smooth slide-ins and panel wipes keep attention on your message, while flexible color controls and three font slots help match your brand. Toggle icon rows for social or web details and tailor every scene with your own media. Ideal for company overviews, reports, and branding promos, it’s an elegant, modern template designed to make professional storytelling effortless.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us