Elegant Femine Presentation - Square
00:38 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 1 image · 23 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
67exports
Showcase your brand with a calm, elegant promo slideshow. This minimalist design pairs refined serif typography with pastel palettes, arched media frames, and botanical accents. Smooth, fluid transitions guide viewers through two-column scenes and image grids, perfect for product highlights, brand storytelling, or social promos. Quickly customize text, colors, fonts, and media to match your identity and deliver a sophisticated, modern presentation that feels polished yet inviting.
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