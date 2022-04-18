Elegant Logo Reveal - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a cinematic logo animation featuring elegant gold particles and a polished metallic finish. This 3D motion graphics reveal is crafted for luxury, delivering a refined center-focused composition and smooth, fluid motion. Ideal for professional intros and outros, it highlights your mark with glowing dust, subtle bokeh and a tasteful reflective floor. Easily adjust colors, switch between logo or text, and add a tagline to complete your identity. Designed to impress across formats, it’s the perfect upscale choice for standout branding.