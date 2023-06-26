Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Entrancing Particles Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Entrancing Particles Background - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Glow
Particles
Dust
119exports
rating
Set the mood with a cinematic, atmospheric animated background of glowing particles. This elegant design uses soft depth, bokeh, and a warm gold palette to create a calm, professional ambience behind titles, logos, or footage. It’s versatile for intros, overlays, presentations, and streaming scenes, and adapts cleanly across horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Fine‑tune the color and choose from multiple background styles to match your brand or project. Perfect when you need a refined, distraction‑free canvas that elevates visuals without overpowering them.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us