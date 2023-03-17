Fast Photo Opener - Post

Kick off your videos with a fast, modern logo animation. This energetic opener uses a geometric mosaic of photo tiles, cinematic light-leak transitions, and clean, centered branding to deliver instant impact. It’s ideal for intros, promos, and highlight reels, and works beautifully with a range of images. Refined motion, minimal layout, and elegant finishing touches keep the focus on your brand. Customize your logo, colors, and tagline to match your identity and export in popular aspect ratios for any platform.