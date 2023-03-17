Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Photo Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Fast Photo Opener - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Mosaic
Wide logo
Outro
673exports
rating
Kick off your videos with a fast, modern logo animation. This energetic opener uses a geometric mosaic of photo tiles, cinematic light-leak transitions, and clean, centered branding to deliver instant impact. It’s ideal for intros, promos, and highlight reels, and works beautifully with a range of images. Refined motion, minimal layout, and elegant finishing touches keep the focus on your brand. Customize your logo, colors, and tagline to match your identity and export in popular aspect ratios for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us