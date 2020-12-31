Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Futuristic Presentation - Original - Poster image

Futuristic Presentation

00:50 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 images · 23 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Futuristic
Presentation
Digital
Geometric
6.9Kexports
rating
Create a sleek, sci‑fi presentation that turns your images and headlines into a compelling story. This template blends geometric panels, arc lines, and subtle particles with energetic, smooth transitions. It’s ideal for corporate communications, technology promos, and polished slideshows. Easily drop in your media, edit titles and subtitles, and finish with a branded logo or text outro. Flexible color and font controls help you match any brand, and responsive layouts look great across formats. Impress your audience with a modern, high-impact video that’s fast to customize and ready to publish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us