Glitch Logo - Loop Titles - Post

Launch your brand with a punchy, loopable glitch logo reveal. This template delivers razor-sharp distortion, sliding panels, and pixel-block transitions around a bold central mark. Choose from multiple glitch modes, switch between logo or text, and fine-tune colors and effects to match your brand. The seamless loop is ideal for intros, outros, and idle moments on live streams. Designed for maximum contrast and clarity, it adapts to landscape, square, and vertical formats so your identity stands out on any platform.