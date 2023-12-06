Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Glitch Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Glitch
Music visualization
Music
Kinetic typography
12.8Kexports
rating
Build a high‑impact lyric video with a bold, digital aesthetic. This template pairs kinetic typography with glitch transitions inside a 3D grid room for a modern, hi‑tech look. Easily sync your subtitles to the track, fine‑tune line breaks, and adjust fonts, sizes and spacing. Personalize background styles, glitch intensity and colors, and add your logo for consistent branding. Designed for high energy music, it exports cleanly for social feeds and video platforms. Deliver a crisp, dynamic lyric experience that keeps viewers locked on every word.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us