Glitch Lyrics

Build a high‑impact lyric video with a bold, digital aesthetic. This template pairs kinetic typography with glitch transitions inside a 3D grid room for a modern, hi‑tech look. Easily sync your subtitles to the track, fine‑tune line breaks, and adjust fonts, sizes and spacing. Personalize background styles, glitch intensity and colors, and add your logo for consistent branding. Designed for high energy music, it exports cleanly for social feeds and video platforms. Deliver a crisp, dynamic lyric experience that keeps viewers locked on every word.