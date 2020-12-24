Share warm holiday wishes in style. This festive greeting card pairs clean typography with drifting 3D snowflakes and playful gingerbread particles for a cozy winter vibe. Customize multiple headlines and choose a text or logo reveal to suit your brand. With minimal, elegant design and smooth motion, it works perfectly as an intro, outro, or standalone Christmas and New Year message. Tweak colors and particle options to match your identity and deliver a polished seasonal greeting that looks great on social or in campaigns.