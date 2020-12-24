Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Greeting Card - Blue - Poster image

Greeting Card

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Festive
Christmas
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
1.2Kexports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes in style. This festive greeting card pairs clean typography with drifting 3D snowflakes and playful gingerbread particles for a cozy winter vibe. Customize multiple headlines and choose a text or logo reveal to suit your brand. With minimal, elegant design and smooth motion, it works perfectly as an intro, outro, or standalone Christmas and New Year message. Tweak colors and particle options to match your identity and deliver a polished seasonal greeting that looks great on social or in campaigns.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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