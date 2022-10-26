Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Titles - Original - Poster image

Grunge Titles

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Grunge
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
Hand-drawn
3.4Kexports
rating
Create punchy, grunge-style motion titles that feel hand painted. This dynamic brush stroke animation features bold typography, energetic pacing, and a transparent background for seamless overlays. Customize colors, fonts, size, and directional in/out movement, and add subtle wiggle for extra attitude. Perfect for intros, promos, chapter openers, and social videos when you need raw, high-impact visuals. The paint-reveal and write‑on techniques deliver gritty authenticity while staying easy to use and fast to render. Drop it over footage or solid backgrounds to instantly add texture, edge, and a modern grunge vibe to your project.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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