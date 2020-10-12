Halloween Intro

Bring your Halloween content to life with a cheerful, cartoon opener. A glowing moon, fluttering bats, a haunted house and smiling pumpkins frame your headline or logo in bold, flat design. Ideal for quick promos, intros and outros, this motion title is easy to customize—swap text, upload a logo, and match colors and fonts to your brand. The playful mood and vibrant palette stand out on social media, event announcements and seasonal sales. Create a spooky‑cute start or finish for your video in minutes and delight your audience this Halloween.