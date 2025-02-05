en
Hip Hop Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Lyric Videos
Paint
Draw
Paper
Outline
Grungy
2D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
Hip Hop Lyrics - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
2fonts
Dive into the rhythm with our dynamic Hip Hop Lyrics template. Feel the beat as the text syncs perfectly with your song, surrounded by neon splashes that bring an urban edge to your lyrics. The paper-textured background infused with abstract elements elevate the visual journey. Customize with your own logo, text, fonts, and colors to make a music video that resonates with fans.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Typography Lyrics 2 Original theme video
Typography Lyrics 2
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
6
4
19
Set the stage for your song with our dynamic typographic clip, where words dance in tune to the beat. The modern, procedural frame changes and a striking torn paper effect add to the edgy aesthetic, inviting your fans to sing along. Customize your creation by choosing from a variety of fonts and colors, and launch a ready-to-publish video that visually echoes your music's soul.
Christmas Lyrics Original theme video
Christmas Lyrics
Edit
By sony_vision
2h
11
3
22
Unwrap the magic of your melody with our uniquely festive lyric video template. Lyrics glow amidst falling snow and sparkling Christmas decorations, inviting listeners to a heartwarming sing-along. Personalize with your artistic touch using customizable images, fonts, and colors. Share the joyous spirit of the season visually and echo the holiday happiness in every note.
Urban Lyrics - Horizontal New Original theme video
Urban Lyrics - Horizontal
Edit
By mocarg
2h
6
3
43
Spotlight your songwriting with Urban Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template inspired by hip hop and street art. Make sure your listeners don't miss a single rhyme while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Hip Hop Lyrics - Horizontal New theme video
Hip Hop Lyrics - Horizontal
Edit
By mocarg
2h
6
3
43
Spotlight your songwriting with Hip Hop Lyrics - Horizontal, a stunning motion graphic lyric video template. Make sure your listeners don't miss a single rhyme while effortlessly learning your songs by heart and enjoying the beautiful sight of your words. Highly customizable with colored particles overlaid on top of a photo, gradient or video background. Discover the power of dynamic text animation with granular controls over how your text enters and exits the screen, positioning, outlines, shadows, color and opacity. Customize every individual option to create something uniquely yours or leverage one of the professionally assembled themes to have a stunning lyric video with minimum effort.
Sketch Banger Default theme video
Sketch Banger
Edit
By Skvifi
2h
5
3
11
Traditionally animated headbanger for your brutal music!
Cosmic Lines Lyrics Original theme video
Cosmic Lines Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
2
3
24
Take your audience on an interstellar musical journey with our Cosmic Lines Lyrics template. Watch the lyrics of your song orbit through a cosmos of vivid colors and awe-inspiring space visuals, perfectly synced with your music. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to reflect your song's soul for a ready-to-publish video that will captivate and engage across all platforms.
Urban Alley Graffiti Lyrics Original theme video
Urban Alley Graffiti Lyrics
Edit
By Skvifi
2h
8
3
42
Urban Alley Graffiti is a Lyrics video made for your revolutionary soundtracks. Set the Text Scrolling Speed that fits the quantity of the text. This will define the spread of the sentences and the speed of the moving camera.
Lens Lyrics Originall theme video
Lens Lyrics
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
5
2
10
Dive into the rhythm of your music with a visually captivating lyric video. Our versatile Lens Lyrics template lets you pair lyrics with dynamic animations to capture your audience's attention, in a format that fits perfectly on YouTube and social media. Tailor text, fonts, and colors to your song's mood and create a memorable experience for your listeners with a seamless, widescreen lyrical journey.
