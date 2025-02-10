Try for free
Hip Hop Lyrics - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Lyric Videos
Paint
Draw
Paper
Outline
Grungy
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Hip Hop Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
69exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
2fonts
Dive into the rhythm with our dynamic Hip Hop Lyrics template. Feel the beat as the text syncs perfectly with your song, surrounded by neon splashes that bring an urban edge to your lyrics. The paper-textured background infused with abstract elements elevate the visual journey. Customize with your own logo, text, fonts, and colors to make a music video that resonates with fans.
Themes (8)
