Ink Stroke Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a refined ink reveal. This minimalist, monochrome logo animation swirls fluid brush strokes to unveil your mark with elegance and calm pacing. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps attention on your brand while adding a touch of artistry. Easily customize background, ink, logo and tagline colors, plus your text and audio. Works beautifully across social and video formats. If you want a clean, stylish and memorable brand ident, this ink-driven logo reveal is a polished choice.