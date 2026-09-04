Kickoff Stream Screen

Launch your broadcast with a bold, stadium‑themed stream screen. A dramatic arena backdrop, glowing accents, and sweeping light beams frame centered titles while subtle motion keeps viewers engaged. A clean footer row showcases your social icons to grow community before you go live. The dark, neon‑infused look suits sports, esports, and gaming channels, with flexible controls for environment and social layout. Use it as a professional starting screen, intermission scene, or waiting room that builds hype and reinforces your brand.