Youtube intro for cooking channel
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EA FC Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Kickoff Stream Screen

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 2 images · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Bold
Sports & Fitness
Stadium
24exports
rating
Launch your broadcast with a bold, stadium‑themed stream screen. A dramatic arena backdrop, glowing accents, and sweeping light beams frame centered titles while subtle motion keeps viewers engaged. A clean footer row showcases your social icons to grow community before you go live. The dark, neon‑infused look suits sports, esports, and gaming channels, with flexible controls for environment and social layout. Use it as a professional starting screen, intermission scene, or waiting room that builds hype and reinforces your brand.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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