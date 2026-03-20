Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kinetic Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Kinetic Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Music
Bold
Music visualization
Kinetic typography
11exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a bold kinetic lyric video. This template turns your words into energetic, beat-ready typography with animated scribble circles and underlines that spotlight key phrases. Customize colors, fonts, spacing, and pacing to match your sound, then drop in your audio, lyrics, and logo for instant branding. Designed for clean, minimal impact, every line hits with clarity on vibrant backdrops. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social posts—get a crisp, readable lyric video that moves with your track and keeps viewers engaged from the first beat.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us