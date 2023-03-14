Liquid Gradient Visualizer - Post

Let your music take center stage with a clean, audio‑reactive visualizer. A liquid gradient background flows smoothly as equalizer bars dance to your track. Drop in a logo, artist and song titles, then fine‑tune colors, spectrum style and sensitivity to match your sound. The centered layout delivers crisp branding, while vibrant glow and dark contrast keep attention on your music. Ideal for YouTube, social posts and releases, this minimalist visualizer makes any genre look polished and professional.