Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Gradient Visualizer - Post - Blood and Water - Poster image

Liquid Gradient Visualizer - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Abstract waves
286exports
rating
Let your music take center stage with a clean, audio‑reactive visualizer. A liquid gradient background flows smoothly as equalizer bars dance to your track. Drop in a logo, artist and song titles, then fine‑tune colors, spectrum style and sensitivity to match your sound. The centered layout delivers crisp branding, while vibrant glow and dark contrast keep attention on your music. Ideal for YouTube, social posts and releases, this minimalist visualizer makes any genre look polished and professional.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us