LoFi Rooftop Girl Visualizer

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Atmospherics
Cloud
Sky
Spectrum
2D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
LoFi Rooftop Girl Visualizer - Original - Poster image
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
7exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Set a chill vibe for your tracks with our LoFi Rooftop Girl Visualizer. As your music flows, the scene of a girl overlooking a pastel-drenched city skyline evolves, responding to every beat. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand and let your sound be seen in the most captivating way possible on any display.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Blurry Lyrics - Horizontal Original theme video
Blurry Lyrics - Horizontal
Edit
By Skvifi
2h
8
4
22
Soft, fluffy and blurry lyrics with logo reacting to the beats and audio spectrum!
LoFi Retro Night Drive Original theme video
LoFi Retro Night Drive
Edit
By Harchenko
2h
6
3
27
Cruise through a musical universe with this atmospheric LoFi Retro Night Drive template. This visual masterpiece synchs seamlessly with your soundscape, navigating a neon-lit highway to harmonize with your audio track. Tailor with your brand's hues, fonts, and logo and let your music take the wheel in a striking visual symphony that’s ready to hit play.
Storm Rider Original theme video
Storm Rider
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
2
3
27
Electrify your audience with a visual spectacle that dances to the rhythm of your beats. Introducing our Storm Rider music visualizer featuring a car illuminated by flashes of lightning, all pulsing in sync with your track. Perfect for musicians looking to amplify their sound on YouTube or Vimeo, this template blends audio with powerful storytelling.
Summer Beat Sync Original theme video
Summer Beat Sync
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
1
5
26
Transform your melodies into a visual masterpiece with our Summer Beat Sync music visualizer. Pulsating light waves dance to the rhythm of your tunes, set against a backdrop of tropical motifs and gradients that embody the zest of summer. Customize with your logo, images, and colors to align with your musical style. Perfect for beach tracks and lively content, this horizontal video brings the spirit of the sunnier days to every note.
Serenade by the Sea Lyrics Original theme video
Serenade by the Sea Lyrics
Edit
By PixBolt
2h
4
3
13
Set the stage for your music with our Serenade by the Sea Lyrics that vividly animates your lyrics in a whimsical, oceanic wonderland. This template transforms how listeners engage with your song by pairing dreamlike visuals to every word. Customize the fonts, colors, and text to personify your melody, and captivate buffs in a lyrical spectacle, from YouTube to Facebook.
Dandelion Lyrics Flow Original theme video
Dandelion Lyrics Flow
Edit
By MotionDesk
2h
5
3
16
Lend your music a visual flow that mesmerizes with our Dandelion Lyrics Flow. The natural ballet of dandelions and a swaying wheat field provide a serene stage for your lyrics, enchanting viewers as they listen. Tailor the scene with customized fonts and animations, making it a personal serenade to your audience. Showcase your artistry with a video that's ready to blossom on any screen.
Barbed Lyrics Stage Original theme video
Barbed Lyrics Stage
Edit
By MotionDesk
2h
5
2
6
Set the stage with the enthralling ambiance of our lyric video template. As the barbed wire creates a gripping visual, watch the bird take flight while your lyrics come to life against a backdrop of warm colors. Ideal for YouTube and social media, this template lets you customize text, fonts, and colors to match the soul of your song, drawing listeners into a rich, lyrical journey.
City Lights Lyrics Original theme video
City Lights Lyrics
Edit
By vivace_studio
2h
6
5
30
Bring your music to life with our City Lights Lyrics visualizer. Feel the rain-soaked city vibes as a retro ride cruises through a neon-lit skyline, synced perfectly to your beats. Add your text and customize colors and fonts to match your musical style. Create a breathtaking video that carries viewers on a visual voyage as enchanting as your sound. Ready for wonder on any platform!
