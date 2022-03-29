Logo Brand Identity

Showcase your brand with a refined, minimal logo animation. Floating circular particles elegantly frame a centered mark, delivering a modern, geometric and flat design look. Perfect for intros and outros, this clean ident emphasizes clarity and simplicity. Easily customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand. Smooth, fluid motion keeps attention on your identity while adding playful energy. Use across channels to create a cohesive visual signature that feels polished, professional, and memorable.