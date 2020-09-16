Logo - Digital Like

Launch your brand with a fast, modern logo reveal built for social-first content. A storm of glowing likes and hearts swirls through a digital tunnel to frame your mark with impact. Switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and match the color palette to your identity. The clean, centered layout keeps your brand front and center while the luminous particles create instant energy. Perfect for intros, outros, bumpers, and quick promos across channels. Make your reveal memorable in seconds.