Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lovely Slideshow - Fullcolor - Poster image

Lovely Slideshow

00:39 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 17 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Parallax movement
Polaroid
Wide logo
5.2Kexports
rating
Transform your images and clips into a calm, elegant photo slideshow. Lovely parallax depth, light leaks and subtle film grain add warmth, while translucent text banners keep captions readable. Customize every color, switch overlays on or off, and finish with a clean logo outro. Works beautifully for product promos, services, travel, and lifestyle content. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this minimal design stays on-brand and easy to read across platforms. Create a refined, modern presentation that feels personal, polished, and ready to share.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us