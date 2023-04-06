Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxury Logo Reveal - Square - Gold - Poster image

Luxury Logo Reveal - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Elegant
Luxury
Outro
696exports
rating
Create a sophisticated brand moment with a cinematic gold particle reveal. This elegant 3D motion graphics template presents your logo with refined metallic highlights, floating bokeh dust, and smooth, fluid animation. Ideal for polished intros and outros, it keeps focus on your branding with a centered layout and tasteful depth-of-field. Add an optional tagline and tailor the finish to match your identity. Designed for a luxury look, this logo animation delivers a premium feel across multiple aspect ratios, ready for social, ads, and YouTube.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us