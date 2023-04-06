Luxury Logo Reveal - Vertical

Create a sophisticated brand moment with a cinematic gold particle reveal. This elegant 3D motion graphics template presents your logo with refined metallic highlights, floating bokeh dust, and smooth, fluid animation. Ideal for polished intros and outros, it keeps focus on your branding with a centered layout and tasteful depth-of-field. Add an optional tagline and tailor the finish to match your identity. Designed for a luxury look, this logo animation delivers a premium feel across multiple aspect ratios, ready for social, ads, and YouTube.