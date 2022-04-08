Magic Twirl Logo Reveal - Vertical

Ignite your brand with a cinematic particle logo animation. This energetic 3D motion design swirls smoke, sparkles and glowing effects to unveil your logo and tagline against a dark duotone backdrop. Perfect for intros and outros across social, promos and YouTube, it delivers a bold, high-contrast reveal with smooth, fluid motion. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Make a powerful first impression with a clean central lockup and premium, atmospheric finish.