Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Media Opener - Post - Red Accent - Poster image

Media Opener - Post

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Cinematic
Film strip
Film Look
Promo
548exports
rating
Give your brand a cinematic edge with a sleek filmstrip opener. This template blends dramatic slice reveals, bold title cards, and a polished logo animation to showcase your visuals with style. With multiple media slots and clean typography, it’s ideal for promos, portfolios, and fast-moving teasers. Dark duotone color treatment and subtle film grain add mood and cohesion. Simply drop in your media, adjust colors and text, and export in the format you need.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us