Media Opener - Post

Give your brand a cinematic edge with a sleek filmstrip opener. This template blends dramatic slice reveals, bold title cards, and a polished logo animation to showcase your visuals with style. With multiple media slots and clean typography, it’s ideal for promos, portfolios, and fast-moving teasers. Dark duotone color treatment and subtle film grain add mood and cohesion. Simply drop in your media, adjust colors and text, and export in the format you need.