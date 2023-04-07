Media Opener - Vertical
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Give your brand a cinematic edge with a sleek filmstrip opener. This template blends dramatic slice reveals, bold title cards, and a polished logo animation to showcase your visuals with style. With multiple media slots and clean typography, it’s ideal for promos, portfolios, and fast-moving teasers. Dark duotone color treatment and subtle film grain add mood and cohesion. Simply drop in your media, adjust colors and text, and export in the format you need.
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