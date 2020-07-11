Minimal Opener Promo

Build a crisp, modern promo in minutes. This minimal opener pairs bold headlines with smooth sliding panels and split-screen layouts for a polished, professional feel. Add your photos or videos, update the text, and fine-tune colors with the built-in controller. Perfect for intros, product teasers, brand highlights, and corporate announcements, it delivers seamless transitions and confident typography that grabs attention across any aspect ratio. If you need a versatile, elegant template that keeps your message clear and on brand, this design makes it fast and easy.