Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Opener Promo - Post - Original - Poster image

Minimal Opener Promo - Post

00:17 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Intro
Title sequence
Sliding panel
914exports
rating
Build a crisp, modern promo in minutes. This minimal opener pairs bold headlines with smooth sliding panels and split-screen layouts for a polished, professional feel. Add your photos or videos, update the text, and fine-tune colors with the built-in controller. Perfect for intros, product teasers, brand highlights, and corporate announcements, it delivers seamless transitions and confident typography that grabs attention across any aspect ratio. If you need a versatile, elegant template that keeps your message clear and on brand, this design makes it fast and easy.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us