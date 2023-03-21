Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal - Parallax Presentation - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Minimal - Parallax Presentation - Vertical

00:25 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Corporate
Wide logo
14.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your message with a clean, minimal parallax slideshow built for modern corporate promos and presentations. Smooth slide-ins, layered depth, and tasteful overlays keep attention on your headlines and key details. Reorder scenes, switch fonts, adjust colors, and finish with your logo and tagline. Perfect for business updates, event highlights, campaigns, and social placements across formats. Achieve a professional look fast while keeping your brand front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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