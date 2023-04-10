Minimalist & Clean Presentation - Vertical
01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 2 images · 30 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Deliver a sleek corporate presentation with a minimal, elegant look. This multi-scene slideshow features clean typography, sliding panels, and balanced two-column layouts. Customize brand colors, fonts, and background media, then close with a logo or text outro. Smooth transitions, clear hierarchy, and responsive layouts make it ideal for pitches, promos, and updates across platforms. Create professional, on-brand videos quickly while keeping your message front and center.
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