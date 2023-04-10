Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Minimalist & Clean Presentation - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Minimalist & Clean Presentation - Vertical

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 2 images · 30 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Slideshow
Presentation
Rectangle shape
Corporate
657exports
rating
Deliver a sleek corporate presentation with a minimal, elegant look. This multi-scene slideshow features clean typography, sliding panels, and balanced two-column layouts. Customize brand colors, fonts, and background media, then close with a logo or text outro. Smooth transitions, clear hierarchy, and responsive layouts make it ideal for pitches, promos, and updates across platforms. Create professional, on-brand videos quickly while keeping your message front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Harchenko profile image
Harchenko
Edit
Themes (11)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Edit
Original
Light Theme
Edit
Light Theme
Light - Green
Edit
Light - Green
Dark - Green
Edit
Dark - Green
Dark - Red
Edit
Dark - Red
Dark - Purple
Edit
Dark - Purple
Light - Blue
Edit
Light - Blue
Dark - Blue
Edit
Dark - Blue
Light = Purple
Edit
Light = Purple
Travel
Edit
Travel
Light - Red
Edit
Light - Red
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us