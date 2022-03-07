Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mirror Opener - Photo Intro - Original - Poster image

Mirror Opener - Photo Intro

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Minimal
Intro
Wide logo
Slideshow
5Kexports
rating
Showcase your visuals with a sleek mirrored aesthetic. This minimal opener blends bold titles, frosted glass panels and smooth slide transitions to spotlight products, fashion, sports or portfolio work. Use photos or video, customize fonts and colors, and finish with a clean logo or URL outro. The symmetrical layout and understated dark palette keep attention on your content while staying modern and versatile. Ideal for intros, promos and short slideshows across multiple aspect ratios, it’s an elegant way to launch your brand story in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us