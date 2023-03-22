Modern Corporate - Clean Promo - Vertical
00:35 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
5.6Kexports
Present your brand with a sleek, modern promo built around clean typography and geometric media frames. This versatile corporate slideshow features smooth, elegant transitions, numbered sections, and bold headlines that keep attention on your key messages. Customize text, colors, and frame shapes to match your identity, then finish with a polished logo outro. Perfect for company overviews, product highlights, portfolios, and presentations across widescreen, vertical, and square outputs.
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