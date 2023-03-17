Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Mosaic Presentation - Post - Original - Poster image

Modern Mosaic Presentation - Post

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 31 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Grid lines
Elegant
825exports
rating
Build a polished corporate presentation with a modern mosaic slideshow. This template pairs bold, clean typography with a geometric grid for structured storytelling. Smooth, tile-based transitions and sliding panels keep scenes flowing, while subtle UI cues and a dark, elegant palette add a premium feel. Ideal for branding, product highlights, and team decks, it adapts to many formats and use cases. Customize text, colors, and media to match your brand and deliver information with clarity and style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us