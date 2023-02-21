Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern News Opener - Square - Original - Poster image

Modern News Opener - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
News style
Intro
News & Journalism
Sliding panel
862exports
rating
Deliver a sharp, modern broadcast identity with a news-style opener built around bold headlines, sliding glass panels, and glitch accents. This minimal, editorial layout keeps focus on your message while tinted media and a clean divider line add structure. Ideal for news and journalism brands, segments, or channels, it includes multiple text and media scenes plus a branded outro for your logo or title. Designed for speed and clarity, it works across formats and keeps your visuals cohesive and impactful.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us