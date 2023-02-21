Modern News Opener - Vertical

Deliver a sharp, modern broadcast identity with a news-style opener built around bold headlines, sliding glass panels, and glitch accents. This minimal, editorial layout keeps focus on your message while tinted media and a clean divider line add structure. Ideal for news and journalism brands, segments, or channels, it includes multiple text and media scenes plus a branded outro for your logo or title. Designed for speed and clarity, it works across formats and keeps your visuals cohesive and impactful.