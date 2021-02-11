Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Presentation - Original - Poster image

Modern Presentation

01:00 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 2 images · 47 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Promo
Presentation
Elegant
742exports
rating
Present your brand with a calm, elegant slideshow. This modern template pairs pastel, organic shapes with clean typography and smooth slide transitions. Showcase photos or videos alongside headlines and short descriptions in a sophisticated two‑column layout, then end with a polished logo outro. Ideal for corporate presentations, lookbooks, product promos, and storytelling. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and edit multiple scenes with flexible titles, subtitles, and body copy. Create a cohesive, stylish presentation that feels premium yet approachable—ready to export and share across your channels.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us