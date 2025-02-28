en
Modern Slide 4

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Titles
Modern
Elegant
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Modern Slide 4 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Transform a simple presentation into an engaging story with our dynamic Modern Slide template. Watch as elements glide into view, shapes sway with elegance, and lines trace a rhythmic path across the screen. Customize the template with your own images, videos, and text, choosing fonts and colors that represent your brand. Create a captivating video that's ready to publish and perfect for any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Modern Slide 3 Original theme video
Modern Slide 3
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
21
6
13
Transform a simple presentation into an engaging story with our dynamic Modern Slide template. Watch as elements glide into view, shapes sway with elegance, and lines trace a rhythmic path across the screen. Customize the template with your own images, videos, and text, choosing fonts and colors that represent your brand. Create a captivating video that's ready to publish and perfect for any platform.
Modern Slide 2 Original theme video
Modern Slide 2
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
21
7
13
Modern Slide 1 Original theme video
Modern Slide 1
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
21
6
13
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 5 Original theme video
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 5
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
21
5
12
Designed for the visual storyteller, our sleek Black & White Minimalistic Slide template takes your content and transforms it into an engaging story. With a polished minimalistic flair, dynamic animations guide viewers through each frame, making it ideal for any presentation or marketing campaign. Fully customizable and ready to publish, this template empowers your message to shine in stunning clarity.
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 4 Original theme video
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 4
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
21
6
11
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 3 Original theme video
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 3
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
21
6
10
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 2 Original theme video
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 2
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
22
6
12
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 1 Original theme video
Black & White Minimalistic Slide 1
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
21
7
10
