Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Technology Circle Presentation - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Modern Technology Circle Presentation - Horizontal

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Presentation
Circle shape
Slideshow
16.7Kexports
rating
Present your message with a clean, modern circle-driven design. This template blends bold titles, smooth gradients, and elegant motion to showcase your content across multiple scenes, finishing with a refined logo outro. It’s perfect for corporate presentations, promos, and brand storytelling. Customize colors, swap images, and tailor typography to match your identity. The two-column layout keeps copy readable while circular media frames add visual interest. Create a professional slideshow that feels minimal, consistent, and on-brand in just a few steps.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us